Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 0.3 %

Roblox stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $1,969,127.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,259 shares in the company, valued at $35,081,695.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $1,969,127.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,259 shares in the company, valued at $35,081,695.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at $236,932,451.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 999,373 shares of company stock worth $45,311,579. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

