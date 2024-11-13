Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for Airbnb Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $133.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average is $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

