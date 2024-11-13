Short Interest in Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Increases By 2,000.0%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Agent Information Software Stock Performance

AIFS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Agent Information Software has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Agent Information Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Agent Information Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

