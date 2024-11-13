Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Decreases By 93.1%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

