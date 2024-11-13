Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Decreases By 93.1%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
About Air New Zealand
