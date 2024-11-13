Sidoti Csr Has Weak Forecast for Matrix Service Q2 Earnings

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.80 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $352.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Matrix Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 66.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

