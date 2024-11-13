Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,148 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

