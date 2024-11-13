Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.34% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XONE. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 916,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

