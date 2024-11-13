Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,527 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $342,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 401.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 275,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

