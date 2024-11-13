Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $20.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

