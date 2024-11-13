Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 355.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

