Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.19 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after buying an additional 53,694 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

