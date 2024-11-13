Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJUN. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 112,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 583,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 170.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS UJUN opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

