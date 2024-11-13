Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,236.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,089.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,244.50.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.