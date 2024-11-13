Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.34 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 351.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.