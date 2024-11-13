Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $272.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $273.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

