Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.