Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

