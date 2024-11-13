Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 3.83% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGOV. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,067,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGOV opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

