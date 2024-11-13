Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 402,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 187.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BAPR opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.