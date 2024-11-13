Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

