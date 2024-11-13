Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.64.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

