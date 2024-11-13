Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.45% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GJAN. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of GJAN opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

