Sigma Planning Corp Sells 291 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 517,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 302,371 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.31%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

