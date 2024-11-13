Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,960 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.