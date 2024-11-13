Sigma Planning Corp Sells 558 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,196. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

