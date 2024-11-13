Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,065 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

