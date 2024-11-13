Sigma Planning Corp Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,042,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MAXJ opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94.

