Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,780,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,374,000 after buying an additional 421,560 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 182.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after buying an additional 310,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after buying an additional 261,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPG opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

