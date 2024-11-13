Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $57.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of -1.44. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $59.75.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($1.22). On average, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $153,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,814.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $24,365,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,816,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,185,149.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $153,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,362 shares of company stock worth $33,970,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,028,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 208.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 130,080 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

