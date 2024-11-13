SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

