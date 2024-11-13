SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after buying an additional 174,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.