Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.11). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.08), with a volume of 121,169 shares traded.

Sportech Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market capitalization of £8.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

