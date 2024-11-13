State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 76,532 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,532 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 630.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Tetra Tech by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.