State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.87 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 127,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,377,000 after purchasing an additional 399,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

