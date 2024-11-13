State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,729 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 75.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,776,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after buying an additional 68,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

