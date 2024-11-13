Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $387.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $388.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

