Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Purchases 268 Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz purchased 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$223.43 ($147.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,880.04 ($39,394.77).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous Interim dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 10th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

