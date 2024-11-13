Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $528.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $487.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.21. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

