The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

