The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

Progressive stock opened at $262.29 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.68.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

