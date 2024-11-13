The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.05 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 88.49 ($1.14). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 194,993 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The Rank Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £412.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,913.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. The Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other The Rank Group news, insider Richard Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,339.85). Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

