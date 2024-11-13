Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,656.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.55.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

