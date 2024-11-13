Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.36.

TWLO stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $98.49.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,678,687.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

