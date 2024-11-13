Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,735 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,287,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 689,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

