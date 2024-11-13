Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 774 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 228.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

