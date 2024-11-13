Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.