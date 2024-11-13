Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $132.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

