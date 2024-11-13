Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000,000 after purchasing an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,051,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,231,860.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

