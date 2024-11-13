Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 702 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 613.5% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth $285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Stock Down 1.0 %

Reliance stock opened at $319.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.53. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.