Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 702 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 613.5% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth $285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.
Insider Activity
In other Reliance news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Reliance Stock Down 1.0 %
Reliance stock opened at $319.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.53. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Reliance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.
Reliance Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.