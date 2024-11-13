Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

