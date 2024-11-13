Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.